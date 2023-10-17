School tours resume at Mattie Beal Home after hiatus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home welcomed third grade students into the house for tours today, Oct. 17.

The historical residence stopped its school tours in February 2020 because of COVID. They were able to resume it again after getting a grant.

Students were very excited to get to tour the home with their teachers and with some doing it for the very first time.

“It’s a good learning experience for the kids, you know, hands on stuff is always best,” Kathy Ellis, teacher at Pioneer Park, said. “They learn more from that than from a book. And it’s a different kind of bonding with your kids than you do in the classroom. You get to get out and have fun with them and learn things and then come back and it carries over a lot.”

For student group tours of the Mattie Beal Home, reservations should be made in advance.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.