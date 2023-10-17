Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

School tours resume at Mattie Beal Home after hiatus

The Mattie Beal Home welcomed third grade students into the house for tours today, Oct. 17.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home welcomed third grade students into the house for tours today, Oct. 17.

The historical residence stopped its school tours in February 2020 because of COVID. They were able to resume it again after getting a grant.

Students were very excited to get to tour the home with their teachers and with some doing it for the very first time.

“It’s a good learning experience for the kids, you know, hands on stuff is always best,” Kathy Ellis, teacher at Pioneer Park, said. “They learn more from that than from a book. And it’s a different kind of bonding with your kids than you do in the classroom. You get to get out and have fun with them and learn things and then come back and it carries over a lot.”

For student group tours of the Mattie Beal Home, reservations should be made in advance.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
In Grady County, two men are facing felony charges of the larceny of oilfield equipment as well...
Two Grady Co. behind bars after alleged larceny of oilfield equipment
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Man charged with felony rape in Jackson County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

A report out by Parks Jones Realtors shows the number of currently for-sale homes increased...
Parks Jones Realty: Monthly home cost decreases by $20,000 with an increase in listings
Crime stoppers of southwest Oklahoma community conversation
Community Conversations: Crime Stoppers of SW OK prepares for annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow
Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow | 10/17PM