Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow | 10/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Skies overnight will be mostly clear and with south winds all night long, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by sunrise. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with some passing clouds from time to time. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s. A weak cold front will move in but don’t expect temperatures to cool behind this frontal passage. No precipitation is expected as the front moves southward either! Winds will shift from south to north at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

No rain is in the forecast all week long. You have to jump to next Tuesday before data suggests rain in Texoma. There’s still some timing differences on when the rain will arrive but long-term models are hinting at widespread, heavy rain starting early next week.

In the short-term forecast, we’re looking at warming temperatures throughout the week. Thursday will start with partly cloudy skies but they will gradually exit throughout the day, so look for mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s with light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs temperatures in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

By Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs remaining in the upper 80s. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures by the afternoon on either side of 90°. Southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Fire danger conditions will gradually rise into the elevated category on some days with unseasonably warmer temperatures, a drier airmass overhead and as vegetation starts to dry out.

To start the day, walking out the door, temperatures will warm from the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

