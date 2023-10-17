Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow | 10/17PM

Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Skies overnight will be mostly clear and with south winds all night long, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by sunrise. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with some passing clouds from time to time. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s. A weak cold front will move in but don’t expect temperatures to cool behind this frontal passage. No precipitation is expected as the front moves southward either! Winds will shift from south to north at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

No rain is in the forecast all week long. You have to jump to next Tuesday before data suggests rain in Texoma. There’s still some timing differences on when the rain will arrive but long-term models are hinting at widespread, heavy rain starting early next week.

In the short-term forecast, we’re looking at warming temperatures throughout the week. Thursday will start with partly cloudy skies but they will gradually exit throughout the day, so look for mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s with light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs temperatures in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

By Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs remaining in the upper 80s. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures by the afternoon on either side of 90°. Southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Fire danger conditions will gradually rise into the elevated category on some days with unseasonably warmer temperatures, a drier airmass overhead and as vegetation starts to dry out.

To start the day, walking out the door, temperatures will warm from the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
In Grady County, two men are facing felony charges of the larceny of oilfield equipment as well...
Two Grady Co. behind bars after alleged larceny of oilfield equipment
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Man charged with felony rape in Jackson County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow
Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a “cold” front tomorrow | 10/17PM
Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM
Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM
Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday
Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday | 10/16PM
Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday
Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday | 10/16PM