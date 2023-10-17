‘We’re saving lives’, Narcan vending machine unveils at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One machine is allowing the community free, life-saving medications at the touch of a button.

Cameron University and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services plan to save lives with their new Naloxone vending machine.

Officials unveiled the machine Tuesday afternoon, saying it’s the 16th one placed across the state of Oklahoma.

”Really we’ve been targeting universities, like Cameron,” said Strategic Partnerships Manager, Katie Lenhart. “Cameron is our first university in the entire state to have a machine installed, which is huge.”

The machine is easy to operate. Users will just touch the screen, select a product and enter their zip code to receive medication in seconds. It holds 100 boxes with two doses of Narcan, and 54 boxes of fentanyl test strips.

But what happens when stock is low?

”Every morning we get a dashboard that shows us if machines are full, at 50% or at 25%,” Lenhart said. “We have an entire process to make sure machines are filled at all times.”

”I actually love the fact that it’s a no-judge zone,” said Cameron student Benetria Cunningham. “If you need it, it’s here to save your life, or help you save a life.”

The vending machine is funded by grants, and there’s no criteria on who deserves a life-saving treatment.

”Substance use affects so many people in so many factors,” said Prevention Administrative Officer Lancelot Duff-Williams. “We don’t necessarily see an age or a specific demographic that deserve access to this tool.”

While Narcan is a great resource, users should always call 9-1-1 in a medical emergency.

