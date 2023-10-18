Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will begin with temperatures sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. We do expect conditions to be warmer than yesterday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid-80s across the area. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid-70s, so we will reach roughly 10 degrees above our average high temperature. With these warm temperatures, it is no surprise that we are forecasting lots of sunshine throughout the day. In the early evening hours, there will be a “cold front” moving through the region, which will change wind direction from south to north at 5 to 15 mph. While this front will bring northern winds to Texoma, the front will be weak enough to not impact temperatures in the area.

Tomorrow we will once again reach the mid-80s for afternoon highs with mostly sunny skies. One thing we are keeping an eye on is an elevated fire risk tomorrow in western Texoma. We are expecting dry conditions for counties west of the I-44 corridor with relative humidity values below 15% in the afternoon hours. This will create an environment favorable to the spread of wildfires. The good news is winds will be on the weaker side, which will keep the risk of a fire spreading on the lower side.

This weekend is anticipated to be hot. Friday and Saturday will have afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and Sunday is expected to reach the low 90s. There may be some cloud coverage to help block the sun just a bit (especially on Saturday), but it still will be well above average temperatures for this time of year.

Our next chance for rain will come in the early to middle parts of next week. These rain chances could potentially be widespread across the area, but there is much uncertainty at this time. We will keep you updated on this chance for rain as we progress closer to next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

