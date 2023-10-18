Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Apartments struggle without staff

For at least a month, the Elm Terrace Apartments in Duncan have been without management or maintenance staff, according to tenants.
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”So, just because I’m on HUD doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t get the same services that you would at the Greens or Magnolia Manor,” said Misty Morgan, a tenant of Elm Terrace Apartments located in Duncan, Oklahoma.

”If y’all had to live like this, y’all wouldn’t put up with it near as long as we’ve had to,” said Susan Betts, another Elm Terrace Apartments tenant.

Strong words, not even falling on deaf ears, but no ears at all.

For at least a month, the Elm Terrace Apartments in Duncan have been without management or maintenance staff, according to tenants, who told 7News there was no way for them to get any help with anything going wrong there. On the door to the office, a notice stating that someone will be back soon with a number to call, that number calling to an automated system.

According to tenant Susan Betts, the apartments already had a number of issues. The walls show signs of major leaking in some apartments, one not even having a ceiling above the shower. The smell of mold filling that entire apartment.

”Every time they take a shower, this right here will drip,” said Betts, as she points to an exposed pipe connected to the shower of the apartment upstairs from her own.

Duncan City Councilman, Gene Brown, says he wasn’t made aware of the apartments not having any employees until 7News contacted him about it.

”I’m surprised that the first time I heard about it was from you. You know, everybody, regardless of their economic standing has to have somewhere to live. But, it’s important that the places that they do live in come up to some standards,” said Brown.

The lack of apartment staff is also leading to other potential problems for tenants. Morgan says that she will likely have to back pay rent for a few months due to not being able to recertify her HUD status, which must be completed with the apartment manager.

”We just need someone here to help us. We just need our apartments sprayed and our apartments fixed. I mean they’re getting paid good money for us to be here. I know my rent is eight hundred to a thousand. That’s what HUD is paying for me,” said Morgan.

7News reached out multiple times to Millenia Management, the Ohio-based company listed on the apartments’ website, but received no response.

