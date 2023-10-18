Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Bentley Gardens to host annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The annual event began as a way to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening this Saturday Morning, Oct. 21, at Cameron University’s Bentley Gardens.

The annual event is held in more than 600 communities across the U.S. and began as a way to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

There will be beverages provided for the walk, and they’ll even have a shorter route for those who are unable to complete the full walk.

“It’s very touching. It’s very rewarding to see where it was when I started and where we are today,” Natalie Fitch, volunteer for Lawton Alzheimer’s Association, said. “It’s very heartwarming to see Southwest Oklahoma get out and support. This tells me that they understand the need.”

The party before the walk starts at 9:30 a.m., and KSWO’s own Tarra Bates will be emceeing the event.

The walk itself begins at 10 a.m.

