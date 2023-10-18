City of Lawton upgrades online access portals, downtime scheduled for Friday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is rolling out a system upgrade on Friday that will prevent people from using the Citizen and Vendor Self-Service Access Portals.

The portal will go down at 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and isn’t expected to be back online until 11 a.m.

It’ll impact several city departments including the landfill, police records, the lake division and neighborhood services.

During the downtime, they will be unable to take credit card payments, but cash will still be accepted.

Also, anyone coming to city hall to pay a utility bill will also need to bring a copy of their bill.

When the upgrades are complete, everyone will need to reset their passwords.

