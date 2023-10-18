Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the Oklahoma Arts Conference continues, leaders of the Comanche Nation made an appearance to highlight the tribe’s culture and artistry.

The Comanche Nation hosted a panel during the conference focusing on their art and culture on Wednesday.

They brought in a group of Comanche Youth Dancers for the panel.

The panel largely discussed how art can help foster and strengthen the community.

”We live in Indian Country,” said Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah. “This is the modern frontier, it’s home to the Comanche Nation. We’re lords of the plains, and we want to share that with our community, and with our visitors from out of state. we take pride in our culture.”

The Oklahoma Arts Conference is set to continue into Thursday, Oct. 19.

This marks the first time Southwest Oklahoma has hosted the major event.

