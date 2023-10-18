Expert Connections
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery

The Leslie Powell Gallery hosted the Oklahoma State Arts Conference Tuesday evening.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery hosted the Oklahoma State Arts Conference Tuesday evening.

This is the first time the conference has taken place in Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton was the spot chosen to hold it.

Every two years, the conference moves to another part of the state. 350 children are expected to attend over three days to see the performances and artists creating work during the conference.

Tuesday, the Arts and Military Summit and the Native American Artist Forum were two free activities. All of it to foster an appreciation for various art forms like the Earth Art Fashion Show featured at Tuesday night’s reception.

“I’m really proud to be able to host this, I am honored they asked me to help them out with the conference,” said the Leslie Powell Gallery’s executive director, Matthew Hughes. “The Oklahoma Arts Council approached me and asked if we would be willing to host a break-out session, like a workshop for the conference, we did that this afternoon and now it’s just a reception for the conference and anybody else in town and wanted to join as well.”

Hughes says the art exhibition will be available to view until next Friday. The conference will continue for the next two days.

