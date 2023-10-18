Former Geronimo principal due in court for alleged 2022 assault of student
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Geronimo High School principal accused of assaulting a student in March 2022, is due in court today, Oct. 18.
According to court documents, attorneys representing Heath Selcer will be at a hearing to dismiss the case this afternoon.
Selcer is accused of assaulting a student after he allegedly slammed a laptop on their fingers after getting into an argument.
He was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.
