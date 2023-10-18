Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Former Geronimo principal due in court for alleged 2022 assault of student

Former Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer's 2022 mugshot.
Former Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer's 2022 mugshot.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Geronimo High School principal accused of assaulting a student in March 2022, is due in court today, Oct. 18.

According to court documents, attorneys representing Heath Selcer will be at a hearing to dismiss the case this afternoon.

Selcer is accused of assaulting a student after he allegedly slammed a laptop on their fingers after getting into an argument.

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Antholz is charged with endangering others while eluding police, following a wild chase last...
Duncan man claims deafness after high-speed chase
Monday evening, officials with the City of Duncan bid farewell to Kimberly Meek
Duncan city manager announces resignation Monday

Latest News

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
Stephens County Sheriff announces retirement after 4 terms
Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM
Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery