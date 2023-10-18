Frederick shooting leaves one person dead

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - A shooting in Frederick that took place around noon on Oct. 18 has left one person dead.

The shooting took place on the 100 block of 19th Street.

According to officials, one person has been brought in for questioning in relation to the shooting.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

