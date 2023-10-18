Expert Connections
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead

The 100 block of 19th Street.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - A shooting in Frederick that took place around noon on Oct. 18 has left one person dead.

The shooting took place on the 100 block of 19th Street.

According to officials, one person has been brought in for questioning in relation to the shooting.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.

