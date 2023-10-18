Grady Co. man charged with animal cruelty after authorities find several dead sheep on property

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man faces up to five years in prison in Grady County for alleged cruelty to animals, and over two dozen similar charges.

James Mclevaney of Bradley has not been booked into jail, as of Wednesday evening.

According to court documents, deputies discovered several dead sheep on Mclevaney’s property and the defendant’s employee told deputies that the water tank provided for the sheep wasn’t sufficient for the number and type of sheep.

Investigators say Mclevaney told them he felt he was not legally required to contain the livestock or dispose of the dead animals.

Online court records also show Mclevaney is facing 29 additional misdemeanor charges of failing to keep domestic animals within a suitable enclosure.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.