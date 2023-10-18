Lawton woman allegedly drives drunk before kicking, breaking trooper’s windshield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is facing multiple charges after what started with her cutting off an emergency vehicle on Lee Boulevard last Saturday, Oct. 14.

Court documents say Alyssa Toeykoyah was driving with two young children while intoxicated.

Court documents say an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper said he then saw two young children in the back seat and detected a strong odor of alcohol.

After being stopped, she was placed in the patrol car where she allegedly began kicking the windshield, eventually breaking it.

She is facing seven charges including child endangerment and driving without a driver’s license or insurance.

Toeykoyah is facing seven years behind bars if convicted of all charges.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond and remains in custody at this time.

