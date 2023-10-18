Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Antholz is charged with endangering others while eluding police, following a wild chase last...
Duncan man claims deafness after high-speed chase
Monday evening, officials with the City of Duncan bid farewell to Kimberly Meek
Duncan city manager announces resignation Monday

Latest News

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
Stephens County Sheriff announces retirement after 4 terms
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
This photo provided by Amazon shows a drone delivering presciption drugs in College Station,...
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally