Man arrested in connection to early October murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest has been made for the murder of 40-year-old Anthony Montoya.

Montoya was found dead at the scene along Northwest Hoover Avenue on October 6.

Online court records stated 21-year-old Timothy David Carpenter was charged with one count of first degree murder, and one count of possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

Court records state a warrant for Carpenter’s arrest was issued October 16.

His warrant was recalled October 17, and Carpenter is currently being held in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Those same records state his bond is set at $1 million with a court appearance scheduled for mid-January, 2024.

