Mostly sunny & warm for Thursday | 10/18PM

By tomorrow afternoon, skies will stay mostly sunny with warm conditions
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No rain is in the forecast all week long. You have to jump to next Tuesday before data suggests rain in Texoma. There’s still some timing differences on when the rain will arrive but long-term models are hinting at widespread, heavy rain starting early next week.

After 6PM winds will shift to the north as a cold weak cold front moves in. Overnight, we’re looking at clear skies and light winds. Morning temperatures in the low 50s. By the afternoon, skies will stay mostly sunny with warm conditions. All locations will see the mid 80s with northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Ample sunshine on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

What will be the remnants of a hurricane that is off the coast of Mexico, currently 16-hundreded miles away, will eventually lift north bringing considerable cloudiness to Texoma on Saturday. No rain is expected but high temperatures due to the clouds will stay in the upper 80s. South to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Some clouds will taper off by Sunday but still expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm into the low 90s. Winds increasing becoming gusty starting on Sunday. East to south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Morning temperatures in the low 60s. A very warm start to the day given the average morning temperature is currently 49°.

With the clouds/ rain, temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by Tuesday/Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Warmer temperatures by the end of the week despite a "cold" front tomorrow
