OTIA & Lt. Gov. Travel & Tourism Summit takes place

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - What do social media and the world of tourism have in common? You may not have realized it, but the answer is simple; visuals. The Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma, Matt Pinnell, teamed with OTIA, the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association, to talk to businesses, organizations, and other tourism-related entities today about the impact that social media marketing makes on tourism.

”You know, at the top of the list, it’s getting all these communities together to trade what’s working in their towns that may be a best practice that they can bring to Lawton,” said Pinnell.

Today’s summit provided locals the opportunity to network, learn strategies from, and ask questions of those who are having successful results from online marketing. Speakers at the event provided insight to online marketers to be more successful, which contributes to local economies through tourism.

”Well, tourism is such a visual entity, that you know, we all love experiencing new places, seeing new things and visuals are a big part of that,” said Lindsay Vidrine, Vice President of VisitOKC.

Attendees were able to ask questions and enjoy some snacks in between speakers. They were also able to take those photos that are so important to their social media pages, showing engagement and interaction in the community. The idea behind creating engaging content; to get people to want to travel. And why is that important?

”You know, it all starts with a trip, most of the time. Companies looking to relocate to Lawton, most of the time it usually starts with a trip. They’re a tourist first before they want to move here or relocate a business here, so tourism is the best tool in our tool box for all of the rest of the economic development that we want here in Lawton and that’s why we do these tourism summits to talk about how big of a deal tourism is for all of the rest of the economic development we want in Oklahoma,” said Pinnell.

So, in the end, it all comes down to getting heads on beds.

