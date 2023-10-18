Expert Connections
Ringling football coach charged after investigation into alleged harassment of players

A Ringling football coach, accused of harassing and bullying his players, has been formally charged.
A Ringling football coach, accused of harassing and bullying his players, has been formally charged.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KSWO) - A Ringling football coach, accused of harassing and bullying his players, has been formally charged.

Tuesday, Phil Koons was charged with outraging public decency.

The charge comes after a months-long investigation into abuse allegations against the man.

He was accused of calling his players racist and homophobic slurs as well as reportedly punished them by making them do naked exercise drills in the locker room.

If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail, and hundreds of dollars in fines.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

