Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Stephens County Sheriff announces retirement after 4 terms

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wayne McKinney, Stephens County Sheriff, announces his retirement in a statement released on Facebook.

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.

In the statement, McKinney said he is proud of the job the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has done during his time as Sheriff.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to have served the citizens for 16 years as your Sheriff. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is highly professional and it has been an honor to serve with, and lead the most courageous men and women that I have ever known. We have done our duty, as we have seen it, with integrity, honor and excellence.. for that I’m very proud of what has been accomplished by these loyal and professional individuals.”

McKinney ended the statement by endorsing the current Undersheriff, Rick Lang, to be the next Stephens County Sheriff.

You can read his full statement below.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Antholz is charged with endangering others while eluding police, following a wild chase last...
Duncan man claims deafness after high-speed chase
Monday evening, officials with the City of Duncan bid farewell to Kimberly Meek
Duncan city manager announces resignation Monday

Latest News

Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM
Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery
A Ringling football coach, accused of harassing and bullying his players, has been formally...
Ringling football coach charged after investigation into alleged harassment of players