Students to compete in ‘Youth Engineering Contest’ in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Students in grades seven through 12 in the Red River Technology Center school district will have the chance to compete in the Youth Engineering Contest.

The contest itself is happening Nov. 9 at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

The main prize includes cash awards for engineering, the fastest CO2 race car, overall and people’s choice.

The contest is made possible because of a partnership between the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, the local schools, and the technology center.

