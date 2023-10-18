Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Students to compete in ‘Youth Engineering Contest’ in Duncan

Students in grades seven through 12 in the Red River Technology Center school district will have the chance to compete in the Youth Engineering Contest.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Students in grades seven through 12 in the Red River Technology Center school district will have the chance to compete in the Youth Engineering Contest.

The contest itself is happening Nov. 9 at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

The main prize includes cash awards for engineering, the fastest CO2 race car, overall and people’s choice.

The contest is made possible because of a partnership between the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, the local schools, and the technology center.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Antholz is charged with endangering others while eluding police, following a wild chase last...
Duncan man claims deafness after high-speed chase
Carnegie resident presses their luck
Carnegie resident presses her luck on game show

Latest News

Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference
Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery
The Leslie Powell Gallery hosted the Oklahoma State Arts Conference Tuesday evening.
First night of Oklahoma State Arts Conference takes place at Leslie Powell Gallery
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton