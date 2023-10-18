Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Two more charged in Greer Co. after allegedly bringing contraband into prison in separate incidents

Following charges filed Tuesday in another incident at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, two more have been charged for similar crimes.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Following charges filed Tuesday in another incident at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, two more have been charged for similar crimes.

An Oklahoma City woman faces conspiracy to traffic, and drug trafficking charges for allegedly bringing several packages of contraband into the prison.

Crystal Parker faces 20 years in prison for each charge.

Court documents allege an inmate was caught with three packages of approximately 96 grams of both meth and marijuana following a visit with the inmate and Parker.

Her bond is set at $100,000. She’s still wanted as of tonight.

52-year-old Daniel Hendricks from Purcell faces two charges, from conspiracy to bring in contraband, as well as bringing contraband to the prison.

Court documents allege police were called about a suspicious person near the prison, and authorities ended up finding several bags with cell phones, marijuana and tobacco inside.

The suspicious person was picked up and later identified as Hendricks.

Hendricks allegedly told investigators that he was paid several hundred dollars to do the drop, and also said he had no knowledge of what was inside the bags.

He’s in jail on a $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Antholz is charged with endangering others while eluding police, following a wild chase last...
Duncan man claims deafness after high-speed chase

Latest News

A man faces up to five years in prison in Grady County for alleged cruelty to animals, and over...
Grady Co. man charged with animal cruelty after authorities find several dead sheep on property
Students to compete in ‘Youth Engineering Contest’ in Duncan
Students to compete in ‘Youth Engineering Contest’ in Duncan
The City of Lawton is rolling out a system upgrade on Friday that will prevent people from...
City of Lawton upgrades online access portals, downtime scheduled for Friday morning
Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference
Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference