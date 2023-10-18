Two more charged in Greer Co. after allegedly bringing contraband into prison in separate incidents

GREER CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Following charges filed Tuesday in another incident at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, two more have been charged for similar crimes.

An Oklahoma City woman faces conspiracy to traffic, and drug trafficking charges for allegedly bringing several packages of contraband into the prison.

Crystal Parker faces 20 years in prison for each charge.

Court documents allege an inmate was caught with three packages of approximately 96 grams of both meth and marijuana following a visit with the inmate and Parker.

Her bond is set at $100,000. She’s still wanted as of tonight.

52-year-old Daniel Hendricks from Purcell faces two charges, from conspiracy to bring in contraband, as well as bringing contraband to the prison.

Court documents allege police were called about a suspicious person near the prison, and authorities ended up finding several bags with cell phones, marijuana and tobacco inside.

The suspicious person was picked up and later identified as Hendricks.

Hendricks allegedly told investigators that he was paid several hundred dollars to do the drop, and also said he had no knowledge of what was inside the bags.

He’s in jail on a $250,000.

