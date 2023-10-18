Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Halloween scares and a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has a number of events happening this weekend, from giving people Halloween scares to a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event.

Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio for a conversation to talk about these events.

During the conversation, the two discussed the upcoming Youth Deer Gun Hunt drawing, a Domestic Violence Prevention 5K, and even an upcoming Zombie 5K Run.

Watch the interview above to learn about these events and a whole lot more.

