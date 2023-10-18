Wrestling tournment to be held in Comanche in honor of Noah Presgrove

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a teen from Comanche who tragically died last month is hosting a tournament this weekend in his honor.

Noah Presgrove’s family is hosting a wrestling “Take Down Tournament” on Saturday, with all the proceeds going to his namesake activity fund which a board will award as a scholarship to one lucky graduate at the end of the year.

We spoke with Noah’s brother and assistant Comanche wrestling coach, Dailen Presgrove, Wednesday afternoon, who says they’re trying to use the tragedy to leave a legacy that will last a lifetime.

“We’re trying to make something that will last forever as a yearly thing,” said Dailen. “Like ‘Hey, let’s go to the Noah Presgrove tournament,’ or ‘Hey, let’s host this tournament,’ you know. When people get there they’re going to think, who’s Noah first of all? People who don’t know him will ask around, and people will say he was this four-sport athlete, he did cross country, football, wrestling and track, and he was excellent at everything he did.”

The tournament is on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Comanche High School gym and is open to competitors from kids to veteran wrestlers.

Wrestlers can either sign up online here or show up the day of between 7 and 9 a.m.

It’ll cost $20 to sign up.

The tournament is expected to start around 11 a.m. and is completely free to spectators, but donations will be accepted during the event.

