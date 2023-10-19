Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Sheriff Kenny Stradley, his department arrested 21-year-old Timothy David Carpenter in connection to the homicide.

Anthony Montoya’s wife, Brenna, said she’s grateful an arrest has been made, but it doesn’t fix the hole left in their family.

“But my family is left without a dad, a papa, a husband,” said Brenna. “Because of a seating in a car situation.”

According to court documents, a witness said Anthony was riding with a group of people coming from the Apache Casino when they stopped at an apartment complex on Hoover Avenue where they picked up Carpenter.

The records go on to say Anthony got out of the truck to walk and get a ride home from someone else, saying he was not going to ride with Carpenter. This started an argument between the two over car seating arrangements.

The same records state this led to Carpenter pulling out a gun, firing a single shot at Montoya, killing him.

“I’m happy and blessed that they caught the person, and that it’s not a cold case,” Brenna said. “But I just don’t understand how somebody could take someone’s life over seating in a car because he didn’t want to drive home with them. He was waiting for his friends to pick him up. You took somebody’s life for no reason, and how do I explain that to his thirteen year old daughter.”

A witness from the court documents said Timothy had no reason to kill Montoya.

Brenna stated she was left to find all of this information through social media.

“Everybody in our hometown knew my husband was deceased before I even knew,” she said. “Detectives did not call me to make me aware that there was arrest has been made nor the reason why my husband was murdered.”

The social media post was not from the department, and officials with Lawton police said they have to make sure they do their due diligence to ensure all facts are correct before confirming with family members or next of kin.

LPD officials also said they were able to make an arrest thanks to multiple anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Carpenter is charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

