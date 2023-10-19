Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Author speaks, shares message of healing with Fort Sill soldiers

By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An author shared her message of healing with soldiers on Fort Sill today, Oct. 19.

Shalicia Torbert was inspired to write her book, “Lessons from an Angel,” after her best friend, Specialist Angel Connor, was killed in early 2020.

She was brought on Post as a special speaker for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Torbert started writing as a way to cope with the grief of losing her friend.

“After Angel passed away, I started Queendom Business, and our slogan is ‘turn your pain into purpose,’ because I was able to turn the trials I went to into something great,” Torbort said.

But with some support from others, she moved to turn her personal writing into something for everyone.

She says there’s a healing power to sharing stories and wants to use her life to share that healing.

“Sharing other people’s stories is like a new purpose that I’ve found in helping people to be able to heal and turn her grief into purpose,” Torbort said.

Torbert spoke with soldiers on the different forms of domestic abuse and how to react before those forms escalate into something more deadly.

She was also present as Connor was honored in the Hall of Remembrance.

