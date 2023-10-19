Calm weekend conditions expected, but rain returns next week | 10/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be another warm day out there for all of Texoma. This morning, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny after sunrise which takes place at 7:42 this morning. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s for most in the area, but southern parts of Texoma have a shot to reach the 90 degree mark. These temperatures are above average by about 10 to 15 degrees for this time of year. We will have an elevated risk for fire in western Texoma with dry conditions in the area, so be careful with any outdoor burning this afternoon.

We will continue the warm and dry weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. We will see much more cloudy conditions on Saturday, but temperatures will continue to be warm still reaching the upper 80s. Sunday will be the most likely day we see widespread afternoon highs above 90 degrees. While Sunday will be warm, winds will pick up with gusts out of the southeast into the 30 mph range.

We will see the warm and dry weather pattern start to break down as soon as Monday. Afternoon highs will still be on the warm side (the 80s), but skies will begin to become cloudy in the evening hours. This will set up a wet pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday as we expect widespread rain across the area. While this wet pattern for the middle of next week appears likely, the exact details of locations impacted and rainfall totals are still fuzzy at this time. We will keep you updated on what the rain will look like as we get closer to next week. This rain will also bring a cool down to the area back into the 70s for the majority of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

