Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Calm weekend conditions expected, but rain returns next week | 10/19 AM

A warm weekend is expected with lots of sunshine.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be another warm day out there for all of Texoma. This morning, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny after sunrise which takes place at 7:42 this morning. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s for most in the area, but southern parts of Texoma have a shot to reach the 90 degree mark. These temperatures are above average by about 10 to 15 degrees for this time of year. We will have an elevated risk for fire in western Texoma with dry conditions in the area, so be careful with any outdoor burning this afternoon.

We will continue the warm and dry weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. We will see much more cloudy conditions on Saturday, but temperatures will continue to be warm still reaching the upper 80s. Sunday will be the most likely day we see widespread afternoon highs above 90 degrees. While Sunday will be warm, winds will pick up with gusts out of the southeast into the 30 mph range.

We will see the warm and dry weather pattern start to break down as soon as Monday. Afternoon highs will still be on the warm side (the 80s), but skies will begin to become cloudy in the evening hours. This will set up a wet pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday as we expect widespread rain across the area. While this wet pattern for the middle of next week appears likely, the exact details of locations impacted and rainfall totals are still fuzzy at this time. We will keep you updated on what the rain will look like as we get closer to next week. This rain will also bring a cool down to the area back into the 70s for the majority of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Former Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer's 2022 mugshot.
Former Geronimo principal due in court for alleged 2022 assault of student
The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
Stephens County Sheriff announces retirement after 4 terms
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man

Latest News

Mostly sunny & warm for Thursday
Mostly sunny & warm for Thursday | 10/18PM
Mostly sunny & warm for Thursday
Mostly sunny & warm for Thursday | 10/18PM
Calm weekend conditions expected, but rain returns next week | 10/19 AM
Calm weekend conditions expected, but rain returns next week | 10/19 AM
Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM
Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend | 10/18 AM