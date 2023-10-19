Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Comanche Nation’s Prevention and Recovery program to host fair

Members with the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio to talk about their upcoming fair and what people can ex
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation’s Prevention and Recovery program is getting ready to host a fair.

Marilyn Cater and Jay Mule with Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio to talk about their upcoming fair and what people can expect.

During the conversation, different programs the Comanche Nation offers to the community, the upcoming fair, and the Red Road Warrior Monster Run were discussed.

To learn about those things and more watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest
Former Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer's 2022 mugshot.
Former Geronimo principal due in court for alleged 2022 assault of student
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man

Latest News

Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head
Daniel Pae talking to members of MacArthur's JROTC program
Representative Pae talks local government with MacArthur’s JROTC
We’re looking at another night of mostly clear skies and light winds
A worsening drought update with widespread, heavy rain possible next week | 10/19PM
The spot where the bison where euthanized.
Refuge retrieves bison remains from private property