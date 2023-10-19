Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Ringling community is reacting to the recently filed charges against a football coach.

This week, the district attorney for Jefferson County filed a criminal charge of outraging public decency against Ringling High School principal and head football coach Phillip Koons.

Koons was accused of verbal and physical abuse against his student athletes.

Some people in the area say the issue has left them hurt and divided.

”I think it’s sad for our kids, they suffer the most right now, they don’t seem to have the spirit like we used to have,” Nicolette Hill, Ringling resident, said. “It really hurts them and affects them the way that they perform.”

As of now, Ringling Public Schools has not commented on the criminal charges.

