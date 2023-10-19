‘Forever Motown’ takes Lawton back with timeless live musical performance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The McMahon Memorial Auditorium let the Lawton community go back to a bygone era of music with a special Motown concert.

“Forever Motown” featured some of the top Motown hits from the Four Tops, Temptations and Gladys Knight and the Pips.

The show featured nine different artists like Theo Peoples, Traci Robinson and Glenn Leonard who talked about what it means to them to perform Motown for communities across the country.

“It’s the joy of the music, it’s so much joy of the music,” said Robinson, formerly of the Marvelettes. “It’s timeless, you may not have heard it before, but it will make you get up on your feet.”

“Some people really don’t listen to what is on the radio today,” claimed Peoples, formerly of the Four Tops and the Temptations, “For them to go back and reminisce, brings joy to their hearts.”

“It’s timeless,” stated Leonard, formerly of the Temptations. “It’s the right songs, the right songs, they will be around forever.”

The rehearsals were great but the actual show delighted the wide range of audience goers. Even officials with the McMahon Auditorium were pleased with the turnout and response.

“It’s just the music and the tone,” said concertgoer Isaiah Jackson. “I don’t know how to explain it but it’s just a feeling you get when you hear like jazz or Motown.”

“I just felt through my soul and I just felt it and I just had to move.” Tyler Harvin explained.

“It still resonates and it’s still powerful and it’s just timeless,” stated Reginald Ramey.

“We’re doing this show with the Oklahoma Arts Conference that’s here and we have a lot of friends of the arts here tonight,” said McMahon Authority chairman Max Sasseen.

Sounds from Motown classics filled the auditorium and set people to dancing, snapping their fingers and moving in their seats.

