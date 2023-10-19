Hats & Heels Daddy-Daughter Dance happening in 2 weeks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This will be the first daddy-daughter dance hosted by the Center and any guardian-daughter pair can come, regardless of age.

There will be a red carpet entry for the stars of the night, lined with paparazzi snapping photos, as well as a unicorn to add to the magic.

There’s a team of students working to make it happen behind the scenes.

“This provides an opportunity for all three high schools to be involved in the program. Those are the students that are going to be taking the pictures, those are the students that are going to be helping serve food and make food, and so we’re trying to make it a full school event where students can use the skills that they’ve learned here at the LRC,” said Lindsey Hoerbert, Assistant Principle of the Life Ready Center.

Life Ready Students will be gaining added experience from the dance by learning how to coordinate events, something not offered through any LRC course.

