Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Chili with the Chamber’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oct. 18 is National Chamber of Commerce Day and to mark the occasion, Lawton’s own chamber held a community event Wednesday evening.

They opened their doors for the “Chili with the Chamber” event.

There, community members were able to enjoy a nice warm meal while getting to meet with the Chamber.

People also got to meet with the chamber’s new president, John Michael Montgomery.

“It’s pretty exciting, actually,” said Montgomery. “Oftentimes you see these national this or that, so National Chamber Day is just another opportunity to celebrate what we do, and be able to share that. And that’s what we wanted to do more than anything, share and showcase what we’re doing and provide an opportunity for people to give us feedback, and have those community conversations that we need to have,”

During the event, the Chamber provided an update on their brand-new website.

