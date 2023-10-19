Man charged in Grady Co. after failing to register as a sex offender

Expert Connections
A man convicted of child sex crimes out of Texas is facing charges here in Oklahoma, after...
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted of child sex crimes out of Texas is facing charges here in Oklahoma, after allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

47-year-old Coniel McDaniel is charged with eight felony counts, ranging from sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school, providing false sex offender registration and living with a minor child.

If convicted on all charges, he could spend the next 28 years in prison.

Court documents allege that McDaniel moved here from New Mexico, where he also faces extradition on a felony warrant for failing to register.

Investigators also said that he lied to authorities about where he was staying.

McDaniel was convicted in 2003 for lewd or indecent acts to a 5-year-old child.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

