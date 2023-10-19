Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OSBI identifies Frederick shooting victim and suspect

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is identifying both the victim and suspect in the Oct. 18 shooting that took place in Frederick.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is identifying both the victim and suspect in the Oct. 18 shooting that took place in Frederick.

OSBI said Frederick Police Officers arrived at a home off south 19th street around 11 a.m. when they found 35-year-old Jake Zuniga with a gunshot wound.

He would later die at a hospital.

They’re also identifying the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Lee Lorah, who at this time has been charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

OSBI says more charges are pending for Lorah.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest
Former Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer's 2022 mugshot.
Former Geronimo principal due in court for alleged 2022 assault of student
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man

Latest News

This will be the first daddy-daughter dance hosted by the Center and any guardian-daughter pair...
Hats & Heels Daddy-Daughter Dance happening in 2 weeks
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
Turn Pain into Purpose
Author speaks, shares message of healing with Fort Sill soldiers