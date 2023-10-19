OSBI identifies Frederick shooting victim and suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is identifying both the victim and suspect in the Oct. 18 shooting that took place in Frederick.

OSBI said Frederick Police Officers arrived at a home off south 19th street around 11 a.m. when they found 35-year-old Jake Zuniga with a gunshot wound.

He would later die at a hospital.

They’re also identifying the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Lee Lorah, who at this time has been charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

OSBI says more charges are pending for Lorah.

