OSBI identifies Frederick shooting victim and suspect
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is identifying both the victim and suspect in the Oct. 18 shooting that took place in Frederick.
OSBI said Frederick Police Officers arrived at a home off south 19th street around 11 a.m. when they found 35-year-old Jake Zuniga with a gunshot wound.
He would later die at a hospital.
They’re also identifying the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Lee Lorah, who at this time has been charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
OSBI says more charges are pending for Lorah.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.