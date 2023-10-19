Representative Pae talks local government with MacArthur’s JROTC

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Representative Daniel Pae (R) of Oklahoma’s 62nd House District talked with students a part of MacArthur High School’s Junior ROTC today, Oct. 19.

Pae said he knows what it feels like to feel unsure about the future and that’s exactly what he was there for. He said it’s important for him to expose young people to how the government works, and what better way to do that than in person.

“I think it’s incredibly important to engage young people when it comes to politics, especially at the local level,” Pae said. “I understand what’s happening in Washington D.C. right now is getting a whole bunch of attention, but who your local leaders are matter because we are the ones who make the most impactful decisions that decide your day to day situations. So knowing who those people are, who your local city councilor is, your local state representative is, is absolutely critical to having a much more engaged and informed population.”

