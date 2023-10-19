Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A drug kingpin from California has been sentenced to four life sentences for organizing several meth conspiracies with one of the operations being out of Oklahoma.

Luis Jacobo was sentenced on each of his charges of continuing criminal enterprise, as well as three counts of drug conspiracy.

He was further sentenced to four years each on 21 separate counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Authorities say Jacobo oversaw more than a dozen people who were moving drugs through Oklahoma and other states.

They say his conspirators would mail as much as $100,000 in cash from Oklahoma to California as a part of the operation.

All of his sentences will run concurrently.

