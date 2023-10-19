Expert Connections
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head

Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as assaulting another woman.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas man is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as assaulting another woman.

Court documents state that the driver of the car 41-year-old Myron Wells was traveling in was pulled over for a suspended license.

However, when they were pulled over, officers noticed Wells lying in the back seat and appeared to be lethargic.

It wasn’t until Wells reached forward and grabbed both the driver and passenger by their arms and hair, that the police officer tased him.

That’s when Wells allegedly ran towards the officer and bit the officer on his head.

He was then arrested, and while being booked into jail. Officers also allegedly found a baggy of cocaine in his pocket.

He remains in jail on a $7,500 bond.

