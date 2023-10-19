Walters students participate in ‘Reality Check Program’

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at Walters High School got what their principal says is a “real wake-up call” Thursday afternoon when the school held their “Reality Check Program.”

The program gave students fictional jobs and budgets, leaving it up to them to make ends meet.

We spoke with several students who said they weren’t aware of all the expenses they would be responsible for.

Their principal, Nicole Jordan, says it’s good for them to get an understanding of what they’re up against after they enter the real world.

“I want them to understand that a minimum wage job is fine, but they’ve got to understand all of their expenses first,” said Jordan. “If they can’t make it on a minimum wage job, what are they going to do to increase their education to make a better living situation for them and their families.”

Students were given budgets as low as $1,600 a month, to around $3,600 a month.

The program included students from grades 9 through 12.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.