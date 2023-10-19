A worsening drought update with widespread, heavy rain possible next week | 10/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at another night of mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the mid 50s but thanks to ample sunshine all day long, temperatures will climb to near 90° by the afternoon. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Any Friday night plans or football games should be A-Okay with the quiet conditions that are still expected.

Clouds start to roll in early Saturday morning and don’t go anywhere so expect considerable cloudiness all day long. Despite the limited sunshine, high temperatures are looking to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s for all locations. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will see a little more sunshine with afternoon temperatures yet again in the low 90s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. Keep in mind that the average is 75° so Friday and this weekend will stay above-normal by 10 to 15 degrees for middle October standards! No rain is expected either day but that changes come next week.

Most of Monday during the day will stay dry under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will drop into the low 80s with gusty south winds continuing. Rain will come in multiple waves with the first one starting Monday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday and Wednesday with the bulk of the rain and heaviest of it falling Wednesday night into Thursday.

Frequent rain has been lacking which continues to to worsen the drought week after week (about a third of Texoma under Extreme conditions) the heavy rain that could fall (data is suggesting widespread 2-4″ but the confidence on exactly how much could fall still depends on the timing/ exact track of the next disturbance). Either way, this could lead to flooding concerns next week.

With the rain/ cloud cover, high temperatures will drop into the mid 70s starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of next week.

Have a great Friday! -LW

