An unseasonably warm weekend is ahead | 10/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will start with temperatures in the 50s across the area. We should see temperatures quickly warm up to short sleeve weather as we are expecting unseasonably warm weather this afternoon by reaching the upper 80s to low 90s in the area. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid-70s, so we will be close to 15 degrees above average. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with light winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. For anyone planning on attending high school football tonight in the area, games will start with temperatures in the 80s, but we will cool into the 70s after sunset tonight.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. While we will be hot once again tomorrow, we will get some relief with mostly cloudy skies blocking the sunshine. Winds will continue to stay light out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. There will be an elevated fire risk for most of Texoma tomorrow with dry air in the region, so be careful with any outdoor burning. Sunday’s high temperatures will reach the low 90s with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Winds are expected to stay out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, but wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

We will see the hot and dry weather pattern start to change as soon as Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s and rain chances will return Monday night. While there is a chance for rain on Monday, we expect widespread rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. While we are confident in rainfall for next week, the exact details of locations being impacted are still fuzzy. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s from Tuesday and beyond for next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.