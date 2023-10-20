Cameron’s Omega Zeta Theta to host breast cancer awareness flag football tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Omega Zeta Theta at Cameron University is hosting a ‘Tackle Cancer’ flag football tournament for breast cancer awareness month and its happening Nov. 4.

Proceeds will benefit the patients in need at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma and KSWO has not one, but two teams.

The tournament is broken up by age groups, high school and adult teams.

It’s open to the public and all proceeds benefit the cancer centers’ patients.

People are encouraged to give this event the tailgate treatment and bring their own fun, but there will be a full concession, music, games, and more.

“This is the inaugural year,” Courtney Marcham, Omega Zeta Theta Philanthropy Chair, said. “This is the first time we’ve hosted this event. It’s an idea we had last semester that we really wanted to bring to life for the fall semester. And we’ve never done it before but we’re excited about it. We’re ready to kick it off.”

For more information or to register your team, visit their Facebook page and sign up.

