City of Duncan hosts ‘Family Fright Night’ at Fuqua Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Halloween tradition kicked off in Duncan Thursday evening as the city held its first-ever “Family Fright Night!”

The event was held in Fuqua Park and the community came out for some festive fun with costumes, candy and more.

Various city departments brought out the goods for an evening of trunk or treating and after the fun, everyone was able to sit down for a screening of the movie “Casper!”

“I think sometimes for children, they might get intimidated by someone who’s wearing a uniform, and most of our departments wear uniforms, whether they’re fire, police or public works,” said City of Duncan Public Information Officer LD Jones. “So for them to be able to engage with our staff at this kind of an event at this level, where they can talk and joke and ask questions about all the different equipment makes it easier for children and the parents, too.”

Thursday night’s event was actually a spinoff of the city’s “Movies in the Park” that it launched over the summer.

