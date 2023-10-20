Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Duncan hosts ‘Family Fright Night’ at Fuqua Park

A Halloween tradition kicked off in Duncan Thursday evening as the city held its first-ever “Family Fright Night!”
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Halloween tradition kicked off in Duncan Thursday evening as the city held its first-ever “Family Fright Night!”

The event was held in Fuqua Park and the community came out for some festive fun with costumes, candy and more.

Various city departments brought out the goods for an evening of trunk or treating and after the fun, everyone was able to sit down for a screening of the movie “Casper!”

“I think sometimes for children, they might get intimidated by someone who’s wearing a uniform, and most of our departments wear uniforms, whether they’re fire, police or public works,” said City of Duncan Public Information Officer LD Jones. “So for them to be able to engage with our staff at this kind of an event at this level, where they can talk and joke and ask questions about all the different equipment makes it easier for children and the parents, too.”

Thursday night’s event was actually a spinoff of the city’s “Movies in the Park” that it launched over the summer.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead
Timothy David Carpenter mugshot pictured above.
Man arrested in connection to early October murder
Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest
Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man
Former Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer's 2022 mugshot.
Former Geronimo principal due in court for alleged 2022 assault of student

Latest News

Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Chili with the Chamber’
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Chili with the Chamber’
‘Forever Motown’ takes Lawton back with timeless live musical performance
‘Forever Motown’ takes Lawton back with timeless live musical performance
Students to compete in ‘Youth Engineering Contest’ in Duncan
Students to compete in ‘Youth Engineering Contest’ in Duncan
Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference
Comanche Nation artistry and culture put on display during Oklahoma Arts Conference