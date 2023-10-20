Crime Prevention: Anonymous tips lead to 19 arrests in Southwest Oklahoma in 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Jonathan Morgan, the president of the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma the organization is meant to be a bridge between the people and law enforcement, by making sure anyone who submits a tip remains completely anonymous.

“One of the main or the most helpful tools the police have is the community, and witnesses, and what did you see, or what didn’t you see,” said Morgan. “Sometimes it’s not as useful as others because memory is kind of a funny thing, but when you have a way to submit all those tips to get in and give police access to that. I mean, more is better.”

Morgan said over 550 tips were submitted to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma through 2023. He believed the anonymity of the process is vital to making people feel comfortable in sharing what they know.

“The idea that you can remain anonymous, even if you don’t want any money,” Morgan stated. “Some people just want to be there to be helpful, but if you go down to the police station there’s a record of it. You have to make a statement, you have to go through some additional processes, and sometimes you just want to say, ‘I saw something bad happen over here,’ and be done with it.”

According to Morgan, along with privacy, there is a financial incentive if your tip leads to an arrest.

“A lot of our tips come from people who are close to that crime,” he added. “So they may be people that are desperate for a little bit of money and they’re in that zone, and because they can keep it anonymous, they can do that.”

Morgan said no piece of information is too small, and though it might take a while sorting through it, working directly with LPD streamlines the operation.

“I’d like to think that all these cases would be solved regardless, but I’m sure these at least speed the process up, at least, and get some of these people of the streets before they can do something else,” said Morgan.

