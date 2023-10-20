Expert Connections
Duncan announces new interim City Manager

Former City Manager Kimberly Meek resigned earlier this week.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - As of this morning, Oct. 20, Duncan has a new interim City Manager.

Former City Manager Kimberly Meek resigned earlier this week. Meek won a statewide award in 2021.

Kenzie Wheeler will be taking over, starting today.

Wheeler has served as the city’s Director of Human Resources.

She said she’s honored to work with such an exceptional team as they strive to improve the City of Duncan.

