Duncan announces new interim City Manager

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - As of this morning, Oct. 20, Duncan has a new interim City Manager.

Former City Manager Kimberly Meek resigned earlier this week. Meek won a statewide award in 2021.

Kenzie Wheeler will be taking over, starting today.

Wheeler has served as the city’s Director of Human Resources.

She said she’s honored to work with such an exceptional team as they strive to improve the City of Duncan.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.