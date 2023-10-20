Eisenhower Middle School partakes in silly string war to raise money

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silly String War took place at Eisenhower Middle School in hopes of raising money for their yearbook.

They said it’s to help keep costs of the yearbook down for students so they have something to remember the school year over the summer and for their future.

The kids bought a can of silly string for $5 and they got to let loose out on the field in a fun battle with their classmates.

“It helps us to keep the price of our yearbook down as far as we’ve added a lot of pages in the last few years and we haven’t been able to do very many fundraisers and it helps us to be able to keep the cost of the yearbook from getting too high so the students don’t have to pay a lot,” Amy Price, Yearbook and Media Advisor for EMS, said.

