Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier Beagle Mix

By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Friday which means it’s time for Furry Friend Friday.

This week’s adoptable pet is a Staffordshire Terrier Beagle mix.

In for Roy Rodrick is Taylor O’Rosky with Lawton Animal Welfare to talk about today’s feisty adoptable pet.

During the interview, the playful pup, the K9 on campus program, and the upcoming farmers market were discussed.

Watch the interview above to learn more about today’s furry friend as well as all the other things discussed.

