KCA hosts Indian Taco fundraiser in Apache Oct. 22

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Veterans Organization will be holding an Indian taco fundraiser on Sunday to support events like the Veterans Powwow.

For just $8, you get not only an Indian taco but a drink and dessert and the meal is said to feature the best fry bread in the area!

The fundraiser will help support all the great events they host throughout the year.

“We are a fairly new organization, and while we do receive some funds from our Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Tribes, we raise basically our own funds,” said KCA treasurer Clifford Takawana.

Takawana says the organization was formed in 2019 to support the National Native Veteran Memorial, but they stayed together ever since, putting on big events like the veterans powwow, that this fundraiser will directly support.

The fundraiser will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Apache High School in Apache.

