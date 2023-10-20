Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists hosts annual VFW Spaghetti Dinner

The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists says sisterhood and brotherhood is behind their annual VFW Spaghetti Dinner.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists says sisterhood and brotherhood is behind their annual VFW Spaghetti Dinner.

Each year, they come together to make sure families and children are taken care of during the holidays in preparation for their Nov. 18 toy run.

They’re making their signature sauce, salad, and garlic bread to get ready to help those who need a little extra help during the holidays.

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser begins at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 21.

At $10 a plate, they’re hoping the community will turn out to VFW Post 5263 and help them reach their $8,000 goal.

”We’re all members of the greater Texoma community,” Jeffrey Johnson, Fort Sill Contractor, said. “Every single one of us live, eat, sleep, work here and we have neighbors and friends. We all know that throughout the course of life there are times when folks need a hand to be able to provide.”

This event will help fund the Coalition’s larger charity event, a toy run to help families during the holidays.

The toy run will be in November.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest
Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma
The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead

Latest News

The Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Veterans Organization will be holding an Indian taco fundraiser...
KCA hosts Indian Taco fundraiser in Apache Oct. 22
Cameron’s Omega Zeta Theta to host breast cancer awareness flag football tournament
The National Swine Registry has been in Duncan the week of Oct. 16 for its annual Fall Classic
National Swine Registry puts pigs in Duncan on display
Silly String fun at EMS
Eisenhower Middle School partakes in silly string war to raise money
Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier Beagle Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier Beagle Mix