Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists hosts annual VFW Spaghetti Dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists says sisterhood and brotherhood is behind their annual VFW Spaghetti Dinner.

Each year, they come together to make sure families and children are taken care of during the holidays in preparation for their Nov. 18 toy run.

They’re making their signature sauce, salad, and garlic bread to get ready to help those who need a little extra help during the holidays.

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser begins at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 21.

At $10 a plate, they’re hoping the community will turn out to VFW Post 5263 and help them reach their $8,000 goal.

”We’re all members of the greater Texoma community,” Jeffrey Johnson, Fort Sill Contractor, said. “Every single one of us live, eat, sleep, work here and we have neighbors and friends. We all know that throughout the course of life there are times when folks need a hand to be able to provide.”

This event will help fund the Coalition’s larger charity event, a toy run to help families during the holidays.

The toy run will be in November.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.