National Swine Registry puts pigs in Duncan on display

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Swine Registry has been in Duncan the week of Oct. 16 for its annual Fall Classic.

Hundreds of pigs are on display during the event, which is the organization’s largest showcase of the year.

The NSR oversees various aspects of pig breeding, from litter registrations to performance pedigrees and genetic consultation.

Friday’s proceedings allowed area youth with the local FFA to show their own pigs which organizers say is a great learning experience.

”Oh it’s a lot of fun to watch the young people grow and develop,” said National Swine Registry CEO, Matt Claeys. “As they start off with their project they may not know everything they need to do. But over the course of usually about a 10-year period, they really develop and understand what it means to care for livestock.”

The showcase will continue Friday night with the breeding stock sale and the NSR will hold a weanling pig sale Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.