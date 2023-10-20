Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

National Swine Registry puts pigs in Duncan on display

The National Swine Registry has been in Duncan the week of Oct. 16 for its annual Fall Classic.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Swine Registry has been in Duncan the week of Oct. 16 for its annual Fall Classic.

Hundreds of pigs are on display during the event, which is the organization’s largest showcase of the year.

The NSR oversees various aspects of pig breeding, from litter registrations to performance pedigrees and genetic consultation.

Friday’s proceedings allowed area youth with the local FFA to show their own pigs which organizers say is a great learning experience.

”Oh it’s a lot of fun to watch the young people grow and develop,” said National Swine Registry CEO, Matt Claeys. “As they start off with their project they may not know everything they need to do. But over the course of usually about a 10-year period, they really develop and understand what it means to care for livestock.”

The showcase will continue Friday night with the breeding stock sale and the NSR will hold a weanling pig sale Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest
Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma
The 100 block of 19th Street.
Frederick shooting leaves one person dead

Latest News

The Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Veterans Organization will be holding an Indian taco fundraiser...
KCA hosts Indian Taco fundraiser in Apache Oct. 22
The National Swine Registry has been in Duncan the week of Oct. 16 for its annual Fall Classic.
National Swine Registry puts pigs in Duncan on display
Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers logo pictured above
Crime Prevention: Anonymous tips lead to 19 arrests in Southwest Oklahoma in 2023
A Halloween tradition kicked off in Duncan Thursday evening as the city held its first-ever...
City of Duncan hosts ‘Family Fright Night’ at Fuqua Park