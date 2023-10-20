No. 8 Texas looks to rebound after first loss when Longhorns meet Houston for first time since 2002

No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Houston (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Texas by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 16-7-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Longhorns, who were off last week, look to bounce back after Oklahoma scored with 15 seconds left to get a 34-30 win and hand Texas its first los s of the season. This is the first meeting since 2002 between these former Southwest Conference foes and the Longhorns have won seven straight in the series. The Cougars will try to ride the momentum from last week's thrilling 41-39 victory over West Virginia on a Hail Mary TD that gave them their first Big 12 win.

KEY MATCHUP

The Texas pass defense vs. Houston QB Donovan Smith. While these teams haven't met in more than two decades, Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has faced the Longhorns before. Last season while at Texas Tech, he threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Red Raiders upset Texas 37-34 in overtime. Smith has thrown for 1,600 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Saturday he'll face a defense that ranks 44th in the nation by allowing 211 yards passing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Quarterback Quinn Ewers was nearly perfect for most of the game against Oklahoma, but had his first two-interception game of the season on the first two drives against the Sooners, then had a fumble in the second half. Between all that, Ewers was 31 of 37 passing for 346 yards. Ewers also was sacked five times and didn’t run for a touchdown for the first time in four games.

Houston: KR Matthew Golden leads the FBS with two kickoff return touchdowns, including one last week. He had a 98-yard return for a touchdown against TCU before his 100-yard return against the Mountaineers last Thursday. The Cougars lead the country with eight kickoff return touchdowns since 2019.

FACTS & FIGURES

These teams first met in 1953 when Texas won 28-7. … Houston and Texas met every year from 1976-95 as members of the Southwest Conference. … Texas RB Jonathon Brooks leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks fourth in the nation averaging 121.0 rushing yards... Longhorns have topped 500 yards total offense in each of the last three games ... WR Xavier Worthy is averaging a career-high 5.7 receptions a game, second in the Big 12. … Texas ranks eighth in the nation and leads the Big 12 by limiting teams to a 28.4% conversion rate on third down. … Houston WR Samuel Brown leads the Big 12 with 549 yards receiving, 91.5 yards receiving per game and 6.2 receptions per game. He has a touchdown in his last two games. … DB Malik Fleming is tied for 12th in the country with three interceptions. … LB Malik Robinson and DB A.J. Haulcy are both averaging 7.3 tackles. … DL Nelson Ceaser ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 4½ sacks and eighth with seven tackles for a loss.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football