Pet of The Week

October’s Shining Star Athletes of SW Oklahoma

Last month we announced the Shining Star Athletes program, and we've got this month's winners to tell you about.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Last month we announced the Shining Star Athletes program, where schools nominate student athletes they believe have gone above and beyond for their schools and communities, and we’ve got this month’s winners to tell you about.

Luke Burton from Empire High School won in the small high school category.

He plays football, basketball, track, and golf, and his extracurriculars include student council, the national honor society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Luke Burton
Luke Burton(kswo)

The second winner for the small high school category is Dani Kowalik who is also from Empire High School.

She plays softball, basketball, track, and she’s in the National Honor Society, Media, and Yearbook.

Dani Kowalik
Dani Kowalik(kswo)

Mikena Wilson of Duncan High School won in the large high school category.

She plays softball and track, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Schools will be able to nominate for next month’s Shining Star Athlete starting on Monday, Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.

The public will then get to vote, so make sure to get your school to submit!

Next year all the winners will go head-to-head for Athlete of the Year.

